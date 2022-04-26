Grandfield & Dodd LLC Takes $200,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Clorox by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,708,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

CLX opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

