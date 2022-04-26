Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 680 ($8.67) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 355 ($4.52) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 620.82 ($7.91).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 345 ($4.40) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 428.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 317.15 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.82). The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

