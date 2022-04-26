Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.