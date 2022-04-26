Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

