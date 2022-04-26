Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 16th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.21 and a beta of 2.68. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 748,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

