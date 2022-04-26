Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

