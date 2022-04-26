RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

