RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.
RBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.
About RBB Bancorp (Get Rating)
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.