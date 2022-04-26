HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

