T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

