Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $61.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

