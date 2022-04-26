CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen purchased 40,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $317,663.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 70,067 shares of company stock worth $556,819 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 10,787.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

