CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVRx updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 10,787.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
CVRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
