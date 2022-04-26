Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

