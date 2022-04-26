MarineMax (HZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY22 guidance at $7.60-8.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $833.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,739.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

