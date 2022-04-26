Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.