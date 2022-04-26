Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.
NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.