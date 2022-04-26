Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

