Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.