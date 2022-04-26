Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 139 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $181,703,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $506.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.76 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.41.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

