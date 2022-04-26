Robeco Schweiz AG Invests $5.17 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $122.43 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

