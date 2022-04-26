Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 956 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $381.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.54 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

