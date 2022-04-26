Robeco Schweiz AG Invests $8.10 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $506.87 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

