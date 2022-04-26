Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 10,589 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in HP were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 33.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,095,508 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 780,729 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

