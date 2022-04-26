Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,833,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

