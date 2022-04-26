Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.28% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after buying an additional 326,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after buying an additional 105,071 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,739,000 after acquiring an additional 87,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

