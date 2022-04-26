The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $206,237,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,274,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,749 shares of company stock valued at $32,139,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV opened at $174.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

