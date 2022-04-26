Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 158,449 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 158,449 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

