The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $268.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $248.42 and a one year high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.