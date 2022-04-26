Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 113 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $91.56 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.