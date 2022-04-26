Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,417 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.57% of Diversey worth $22,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $41,660,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 40.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,445 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 37.3% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,995,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 814,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

