Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,089,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

