Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 17,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

Shares of JPM opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $372.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

