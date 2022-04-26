Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

