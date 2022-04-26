GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after buying an additional 240,165 shares in the last quarter.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

