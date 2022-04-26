Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,282,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

