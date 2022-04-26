Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

