Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after buying an additional 1,264,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.35.

