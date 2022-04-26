Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $73.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

ZION opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

