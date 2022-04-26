Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $14.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $568.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $553.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.06. The stock has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $365.29 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.