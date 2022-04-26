Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 161 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

