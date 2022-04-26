Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,039,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

LOW stock opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.69. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

