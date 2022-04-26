Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $640,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

