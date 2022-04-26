Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,402 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock worth $5,671,555 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

