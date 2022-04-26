Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,536,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,283,000 after buying an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

