Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

