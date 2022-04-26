11,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.