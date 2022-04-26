Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $255,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.42.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.41 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

