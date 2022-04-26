Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,878,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,657 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $554,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.65.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.