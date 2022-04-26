Northern Trust Corp Sells 206,712 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $634,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

EXC opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.