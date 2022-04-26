Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,305 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $646,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $472.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

