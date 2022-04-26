American Century Companies Inc. Has $48.66 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,854 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $48,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after buying an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.