SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 39,896 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Steven Madden Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.